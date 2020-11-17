Danby ready to help keep vaccines cold

With a second large pharmaceutical company announcing promising trial results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Canadian companies are gearing up to help with the logistical challenges of storing millions of doses in hyper-cold temperatures.

CTV News is reporting Guelph based Danby, which makes compact fridges, freezers, microwaves, and air conditioners, will soon announce the production of a new line of -80 C freezers,

Danby CEO and owner Jim Estill says they will officially announce the new line next week.

He adds full production will take about 120 days which should coincide with a possible rollout of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which, need to be kept at super cold temperatures to remain viable.