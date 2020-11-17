Danby ready to help keep vaccines cold
With a second large pharmaceutical company announcing promising trial results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, Canadian companies are gearing up to help with the logistical challenges of storing millions of doses in hyper-cold temperatures.
CTV News is reporting Guelph based Danby, which makes compact fridges, freezers, microwaves, and air conditioners, will soon announce the production of a new line of -80 C freezers,
Danby CEO and owner Jim Estill says they will officially announce the new line next week.
He adds full production will take about 120 days which should coincide with a possible rollout of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, both of which, need to be kept at super cold temperatures to remain viable.
-
Storm Damages BreakwallMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding storm damage to breakwall
-
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Mark Wood - Owner of The Forty in Grimsby, Grantham House in St. Catharines and The Office regarding tighter restaurant restrictions/speaking at special regional council meeting
-
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor regarding special meeting on tighter restaurant restrictions in Niagara