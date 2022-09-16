Dangerous commercial vehicle removed from the road in Lincoln
Niagara Police say their crackdown on commercial vehicles in Lincoln has taken another truck off the road.
This morning NRP pulled over a truck that had an overweight, over height, and over width trailer.
They say the truck was filled so high with scrap metal that it could have hit a bridge overpass.
The stoppage is all part of a joint operation between the NRP, OPP, Ministry of Transportation, and the town of Lincoln to remove unsafe commercial vehicles from roadways.
As result of an @ONTransport/NRPS/@opp_news joint operation in the @townoflincolnon, a commercial motor vehicle was removed from Niagara's roadways this morning and the driver/company were charged accordingly.— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 16, 2022
The trailer was overweight, over height, and over width. @8NRPS pic.twitter.com/wc8EocxiZU
