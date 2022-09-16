Dangerous commercial vehicle removed from the road in Lincoln

Niagara Police say their crackdown on commercial vehicles in Lincoln has taken another truck off the road.

This morning NRP pulled over a truck that had an overweight, over height, and over width trailer.

They say the truck was filled so high with scrap metal that it could have hit a bridge overpass.

The stoppage is all part of a joint operation between the NRP, OPP, Ministry of Transportation, and the town of Lincoln to remove unsafe commercial vehicles from roadways.