Daredevil who once dangled over the falls in a straitjacket has died at age of 92

The Toronto-born magician who once escaped from a locked coffin submerged in water and later from a straitjacket as he dangled over Niagara Falls has died.



James Randi was 92.

He became a renowned skeptic and on a 1972 episode of ``The Tonight Show,'' Randi helped Johnny Carson set up Uri Geller, the Israeli performer who claimed to bend spoons with his mind.

Randi ensured the spoons and other props were kept from Geller's hands until showtime and the result was an agonizing 22 minutes in which Geller wasn't able to perform any tricks.