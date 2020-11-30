Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies at 85
The man behind Darth Vader's ominous presence has died at the age of 85.
Although he did not provide the voice, David Prowse portrayed the imposing physicality of one of Star Wars' best known characters.
Fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill responded to the news on Twitter, saying, "He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him,"
Prowse began a battle with prostate cancer back in 2018, but his daughter revealed he was also fighting COVID-19 at the time of his death.
So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020
