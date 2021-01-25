Date set for 86th Prince of Wales Stakes

The Fort Erie Race Track has confirmed the 86th running of the Prince of Wales Stakes is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14, first race post time 1:00 p.m.

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes is the tracks signature event.

The race is the second jewel in the Canadian Triple Crown, between the Queen’s Plate (scheduled for August 22), and the Breeders’ Stakes, both held at Woodbine Racetrack.

For the second year in a row COVID-19 has pushed the race from its traditional date at the end of July to September.

Officials say it's too early to predict if fans will be permitted to attend, or if COVID-19 will continue to impact attendance.

Fort Erie Race Track’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 1 at a 4:00 p.m. post time, and will run primarily Mondays and Tuesdays through to October 19.