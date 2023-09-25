David McCallum, star of hit TV series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90

Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series ``The Man From U.N.C.L.E.'' in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular ``NCIS'' 40 years later, has died.

He was 90.

"The Man From ``U.N.C.L.E'' drew mixed reviews but eventually caught on, particularly with teenage girls attracted by McCallum's good looks and enigmatic, intellectual character.

McCallum's work with ``U.N.C.L.E.'' brought him two Emmy nominations, and he got a third as an educator struggling with alcoholism in a 1969 Hallmark Hall of Fame drama called ``Teacher, Teacher.''

McCallum returned to television in 2003 in another series with an agency known by its initials CBS' ``NCIS.''