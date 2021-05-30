David Williams out as top medical health officer; Kieran Moore gets job

Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to be replaced.

The province says Dr. David Williams is being replaced by Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore is currently the chief medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

He has been in the forefront of the province's battle against COVID-19 but has faced ongoing criticism.

Williams is due to retire on June 25.

Williams recently had his contract extended to September, however, he's faced heavy criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario's COVID-19 Long-Term Care Commission lambasted Williams' response during the early days of the crisis.

And more recently, Premier Doug Ford has ignored Williams' recommendation to reopen schools for the last month of the academic year.

Health Minister Christine Elliott thanked him for his service in a statement today.

More to come...

