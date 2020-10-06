The Niagara Health Coalition has a day of action on long term care planned this week in Niagara.

The Coalition will be out in front of MPP Sam Oosterhoff's Beamsville office Thursday at 11 am.

The group has a media conference and car motorcade planned for the morning.

Speakers include the Coalition's Sue Hotte, Carol Dueck with Family Advocacy Region 4 and Betty Miller representing Senior Guardian Angels.

