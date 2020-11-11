Day parole extended for Marco Muzzo

A drunk driver who killed three Toronto-area children and their grandfather has been denied full parole.

Instead, the Parole Board of Canada ruled Marco Muzzo should stay on day parole with conditions for six months.

Those conditions include staying away from alcohol and not entering Brampton, Ont.

The 34 year old is serving a 10-year sentence.

He was convicted of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm for the crash five years ago.

The board says in its decision it still wants to settle some issues before considering him for full parole.

