Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday
It's almost time to change the clocks again.
Daylight Saving Time is coming up on Sunday, where we 'spring ahead' one hour.
However, while Ontario still adheres to the time change, other parts of Canada have decided to do away with it.
People living in Yukon moved away from Daylight Saving four months ago.
Government analyst Andrew Smith, who led the territory's change, says the process has been relatively smooth.
In November of last year the Ontario government passed legislation that could end the change locally, making Daylight Saving Time permanent.
But the change will only happen if Quebec and New York agree to do the same.
