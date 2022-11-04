iHeartRadio
Daylight saving time ends this weekend


It is time to set back your clocks this weekend.

Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

With the time change taking the clocks back one hour it means that sunset will be around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Daylight saving time started in Ontario in 1918.

