Daylight Savings means time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Ahead of “Spring Forward”, Daylight Saving time on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m., the Hamilton Fire Department is reminding residents to test, check and change their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.



Some quick facts from HFD to keep in mind as residents “Spring Forward”:

Over the last 5 years, the number of residential fires that did not have working smoke alarms in Hamilton, has increased to 53% in 2021 and 51% in 2022.

Today's fires are burning much hotter and faster which means: more smoke, more fire, and more property involvement in a short period of time. You only have seconds to react, so make sure you have working smoke alarms.



The top three causes of residential structure fires continue to be careless smoking, electrical and unattended cooking. This has been consistent for many years. All of these causes are behavior based and the fires are preventable.



For more information, please visit: www.Hamilton.ca/fire



