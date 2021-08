Canada has another gold medal thanks to sprinter Andre De Grasse.

He took the top spot in the 200m race at the Tokyo Olympics this morning.

It's his second medal during this year's games after getting bronze in the 100m on Sunday and his fifth medal overall after winning two bronze and a silver in Rio.

De Grasse covered the 200m in 19.62 seconds, beating the US's Kenneth Bednarek by 0.04.

Canada currently has 4 gold medals, 4 silver, and 7 bronze.