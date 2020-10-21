Deadline looms for DSBN parents who want to switch kids back to in-school learning

This Friday is the deadline for DSBN parents who want to switch their child from virtual learning back to in-school learning for mid-November.

This is the first of two formal opportunities for parents to make the switch during the school year.

The next opportunity won't be until the spring of 2021.

Parents wishing to make the switch have till October 23rd to fill out a form requesting the change.

Students will remain in their virtual learning program until the appropriate organizational, staffing and safety requirements are made for the change.

The anticipated transition date for those students making the change back to in-school learning will be November 17th.

You can find the link to the DSBN form here.