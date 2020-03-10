Deadly crash closes highway near Hamilton airport for several hours
A 54 year old Cayuga woman was killed after colliding with two transport trucks near the Hamilton Airport.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened just after 3 yesterday afternoon when a southbound SUV on Highway 6 sideswiped a northbound truck, continued for a short distance, and then veered back into the northbound lane, hitting another truck.
Schmidt says the highway was closed for several hours because one of the trucks was carrying dangerous goods.
Officers were also involved in a collision investigation on Highway 5 after a dump truck drifted off the highway and hit a hydro poll.
The driver of the dump truck was knocked unconscious, but Schmidt says he was in stable condition.
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues