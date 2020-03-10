Deadly crash closes highway near Hamilton airport for several hours

A 54 year old Cayuga woman was killed after colliding with two transport trucks near the Hamilton Airport.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened just after 3 yesterday afternoon when a southbound SUV on Highway 6 sideswiped a northbound truck, continued for a short distance, and then veered back into the northbound lane, hitting another truck.

Schmidt says the highway was closed for several hours because one of the trucks was carrying dangerous goods.

Officers were also involved in a collision investigation on Highway 5 after a dump truck drifted off the highway and hit a hydro poll.

The driver of the dump truck was knocked unconscious, but Schmidt says he was in stable condition.