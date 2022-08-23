iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Deadly crash on 403 in Hamilton

403 crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash on the 403 in Hamilton.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Lincoln Alexander Parkway last night.

A passenger in the vehicle has been pronounced dead, while the driver is in critical condition.

The area is now open to traffic.

12

Latest Audio