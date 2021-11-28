Deadly crash on QEW near Sodom Road in Niagara

One person has died after a single vehicle crash on the QEW near Sodom Road.

Niagara OPP are currently investigating the crash after the car left the highway while driving in the Toronto bound lanes.

Officers are telling drivers to expect delays in the area as the investigation is underway.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries, while one passenger was pronounced dead.

One passenger was not injured.

Roads were snow covered at the time of the crash.