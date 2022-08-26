Deadly crashes on Ontario highways jump 78%

OPP say fatal road collisions are up 78 per cent this year in Ontario compared to this time last year.

Police say 41 collisions were fatal of over 7500 collisions that have been investigated so far this year, compared to 23 at this time last year.

They say seven motorcyclists have also died in collisions this year on OPP patrolled roads, compared to three this time last year.

Speed is the leading factor in the crashes.

If you spot a dangerous driver on highways, you can report it by calling *OPP or 911.