Deadly daylight shooting in Grimsby-on-the-Lake

A deadly daylight shooting in Grimsby Monday afternoon is being investigated by Niagara Police.

Officers were called to the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive in the Grimsby-on-the-Lake community at 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided medical attention before the man was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Niagara Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.

There is no information to suggest that there is a continued risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.