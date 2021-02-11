Deadly outbreak at Niagara Falls long-term care home over

A deadly outbreak at a long-term care home in Niagara Falls is now over.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge is over, effective today.

Niagara Health has been providing temporary support to Oakwood Park Lodge’s management team since December 22, 2020.

“This has been a difficult time for residents, families and staff at Oakwood Park Lodge,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and Interim CEO of Niagara Health. “We have worked very hard to protect our most vulnerable members of the community from COVID-19 and are thinking today of the families grieving the loss of their loved ones.”

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts to bring this outbreak to an end,” says Gaile Johnstone, Director of Finance and Operations, at Conmed Health Care Group. “Our focus remains on caring for our residents and supporting our staff as they provide safe care.”