Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.
Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.
