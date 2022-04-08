Deadly shooting in the heart of Niagara Falls tourist district has police looking for blue truck

One person is dead after a shooting in the heart of Niagara Falls tourist district.

Police were called to a reported shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway at 12:30 a.m. today.

Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims.

One victim was pronounced dead, and the other two were rushed to hospitals.

One victim is currently listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

A blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4 Door Pick Up truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

It had dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof, visible damage, and is missing a door handle and the front licence plate.

It was last seen travelling west on Lundy’s Lane toward the area of Montrose Road and Highway 420.

The NRPS Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police say at this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to public safety.

Officers remain on-scene along with the NRPS Forensic Services Unit.

Clifton Hill has been closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and it is not expected to re-open for several hours.

Anyone with information or may have been in the area with any dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 905-688-4111, option 4, badge #9104.