Deadly wrong way collision on SB 406 at Beaverdams, both lanes remain closed

Another deadly wrong way crash is under investigation in Niagara.

This one happened overnight in the southbound lanes of the 406 at Beaverdams Road in Thorold.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the wrong way vehicle collided with a transport truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was just last month, two people were killed when a wrong way vehicle hit them head on, on the 406 near Glendale Ave.

Kulvir Singh Sidhu and his wife Kulwinder Kaur Sidhu were driving back home to Brampton October 2nd after dropping their daughter off at Brock University when they were struck by a car heading in the wrong direction.

Their car caught fire and the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the wrong way car suffered serious injuries.

To date, no charges have been laid.