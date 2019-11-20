Deadly wrong way collision on SB 406 at Beaverdams, both lanes remain closed
Another deadly wrong way crash is under investigation in Niagara.
This one happened overnight in the southbound lanes of the 406 at Beaverdams Road in Thorold.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the wrong way vehicle collided with a transport truck.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was just last month, two people were killed when a wrong way vehicle hit them head on, on the 406 near Glendale Ave.
Kulvir Singh Sidhu and his wife Kulwinder Kaur Sidhu were driving back home to Brampton October 2nd after dropping their daughter off at Brock University when they were struck by a car heading in the wrong direction.
Their car caught fire and the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the wrong way car suffered serious injuries.
To date, no charges have been laid.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.