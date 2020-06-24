Deadmau5 added to Niagara Falls Canada Day lineup

Another musical guest has been added to Niagara Falls' Canada Day line up.

Deadmau5 will be joining the virtual celebrations on July 1st.

Honeymoon Suite and LMT Connection will also be featured on the Niagara Falls Facebook livestream.

A region-wide celebration will also be taking place at 11 a.m. on Canada Day featuring performances from Tim Hicks, Avenue Inn, Great Lake Swimmers, Spencer Burton, Juliet Dunn & Peter Shea, and Rick McLean.

The event will be streamed on Facebook.