Dean Stockwell dies of natural causes at 85

An actor known for his work on Quantum Leap has died.

Deadline is reporting Dean Stockwell died of natural causes at home. He was 85 years old.

He began his career as a child actor and reestablished himself later in life, including wining Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Awards for his work in Compulsion and Long Day's Journey Into Night.

He got an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor in Married to the Mob before netting his role in Quantum Leap in 1989. He won three Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for his work on the show.