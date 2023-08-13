Death toll by Maui wildfire reaches 93: Deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century

As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned Saturday that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages.

It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.

Crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Gov. Josh Green said, of which 86% were residential.

Across the island, he added, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said it would take ``an incredible amount of time to recover.''

Hundreds of people still remain unaccounted for.