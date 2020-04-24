Death toll from COVID-19 reaches 50,000 in U.S.

Another grim milestone has been reached in the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. death toll has hit 50,000.

That's according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which is tracking the virus worldwide.

There are more than 870,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

Worldwide, there are 2.7 million confirmed cases, and 193,000 deaths related to the virus.

In Canada, there are 42,000 cases and 2100 deaths.

Ontario is reporting 640 new COVID-19 cases today, the largest single-day increase in new cases so far, although the growth rate in total cases remains relatively low at five per cent.

The province also reported 50 more deaths.

Ontario has now had 13,519 total cases, including 763 deaths and 7,087 resolved cases.

Niagara has over 400 cases and over 30 deaths related to COVID-19.

