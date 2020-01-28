Death toll quadruples in China outbreak
Chinese authorities have released new alarming coronavirus numbers.
More than 4,000 are now sick and 106 have died from the Novel virus.
The U.S., France and Japan are among the countries chartering flights to evacuate diplomats and citizens out of Wuhan.
The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory for the Wubei province warning Canadians to completely avoid visiting the region.
Meantime, the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg says it is currently testing 25 samples from multiple provinces for the coronavirus.
So far we have one confirmed case and one presumptive case, both in Toronto.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines