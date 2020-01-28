Death toll quadruples in China outbreak

Chinese authorities have released new alarming coronavirus numbers.

More than 4,000 are now sick and 106 have died from the Novel virus.

The U.S., France and Japan are among the countries chartering flights to evacuate diplomats and citizens out of Wuhan.

The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory for the Wubei province warning Canadians to completely avoid visiting the region.

Meantime, the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg says it is currently testing 25 samples from multiple provinces for the coronavirus.

So far we have one confirmed case and one presumptive case, both in Toronto.