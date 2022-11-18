Debbie Zimmerman awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

Niagara's former Regional Chair will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant contributions to the region and the Ontario grape and wine industry.

Debbie Zimmerman will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce at their 2022 Women in Business Awards tonight.

“On behalf of the 500 farm families across the province growing processing grapes and making 100% grown in Ontario wine, we thank Debbie for her commitment to our industry and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.” – Matthias Oppenlaender, Chair, Grape Growers of Ontario.

Zimmerman, who is the current CEO of the Grape Growers of Ontario, was involved in local politics for 36 years, starting in 1978 as a local alderman for the Town of Grimsby.

She was elected to Regional Council in 1989 and in 1997 became the Regional Chair for two terms.

Zimmerman took over as CEO of the Grape Growers in 2003.

Zimmerman sits on a number of local boards including the Board of Directors of the Buffalo/Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority and McNally House.

She also appears on 610 CKTB's Round Table on Niagara in the Morning.