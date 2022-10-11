Decommissioned fire truck abandoned on Niagara Falls street

Niagara Police got a strange call for an abandoned stolen vehicle in Niagara Falls.

Early yesterday morning police were called to Buckeye Crescent where they found a full sized fire truck parked in the middle of the road.

Witnesses say they saw two young men get out of the truck and run from the area.

Niagara Falls firefighters were on the scene and told police that it was a decommissioned truck and not one that was actively being used by a fire department.

One of the suspects seen was wearing a red jacket and a backpack.

Officers have been in contact with the registered owner and are trying to figure out where the vehicle was stolen from.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.