Decrease contacts to get second wave under control

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says if Canadians continue their current rates of contact, COVID-19 case counts will reach eight-thousand per day by December.



Tam says further restrictions and closures may be needed in communities where the virus is surging.

Quebec is reporting 952 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths today while Ontario is reporting 896 new cases and another nine deaths.



Based on the current projections, Canadians need to decrease their current rate of contacts by 25 per cent in order to get the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic under control in this country.

According to new national modelling released today, despite additional restrictions being re-imposed in regions where the virus’ spread has ramped up in recent months, the current epidemic curve does not appear to be flattening.

After surpassing the previous round of projected maximum cases and deaths, cases continue to increase and Canada is on track to see thousands of new cases and hundreds of new deaths by Nov. 8.