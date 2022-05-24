Defence Minister comments after Canadian Armed Forces members told to go to Habitat for Humanity
The defence minister admits the federal government has more to do to support military members struggling to find affordable housing.
Anita Anand says the government is trying to help and has taken several steps, including raising pay rates for military members last year.
A senior officer at 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island recently sent an email to other members on the base encouraging them to consider contacting Habitat for Humanity if they couldn't find affordable housing.
-
Caroline Polgrabia: Lemon Twist CompetitionCaroline Polgrabia joins Steph Vivier to talk about the Lemon Twist Competition
-
NITM MAY 25TH with Steph VivierNITM MAY 25TH with Steph Vivier GUESTS Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association Mishka Balsom - CEO GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce)
-
Rod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs SaleRod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs Sale