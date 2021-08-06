Delays at Peace Bridge reach over two hours as Canada border agents launch strike action

A very slow drive for truckers trying to cross the border into Canada as border agents strike for a new deal.

As of 4 o'clock this afternoon, trucks at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie heading into Canada, are waiting over two hours.

At the Queenston Lewiston Bridge, trucks are waiting 40 minutes.

Thousands of Canada Border Service Agency employees started job action this morning.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union served strike notice to the government on Tuesday as a new contract agreement still hasn't been reached.

Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward says, "Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren't prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table."

The work-to-rule campaign will impacts all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarter locations.

It comes as the Canadian government is preparing to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border into Canada starting on Monday.

Union members have been without a contract for more than three years now and are looking for protections against toxic workplace culture and greater wage parity with other law enforcement agencies.

You can watch a live webcam of the truck delays at the Peace Bridge by clicking here.