Delays expected for GO Train service this weekend in Niagara, and GTHA

Metrolinx is asking customers to plan ahead and give themselves lots of time if travelling on GO Transit this weekend.

There will be a temporary service change on the Lakeshore West line between Oakville and West Harbour GO starting tonight and wrapping up Sunday to accommodate some construction.

During this time, GO buses will replace train service between Oakville and West Harbour GO.

GO train service will run as normal between Oakville and Union Station.



For customers travelling to Niagara, Metrolinx is encouraging them to consider bypassing the bus replacement by travelling straight to Aldershot GO to begin your train trip to Niagara Falls.

Customers can also take the Route 12 bus from Burlington to Niagara Falls.

For those in Niagara travelling to Toronto, they recommend travelling straight to Oakville GO to begin the train trip into Toronto.



"Customers using bus shuttles will experience longer than normal travel times while transferring between trains and buses. Staff will be available at stations to answer questions."

