Delays expected this afternoon but Niagara's school buses are running as scheduled


Niagara Student Transportation Services says delays are expected this afternoon as a storm system sits over the region.

Regular buses will run as scheduled this afternoon, however officials are anticipating some delays as drivers deal with heavy snow and blowing snow.

With it being the Friday before March Break, there were no Late Activity Buses scheduled for today.

