Demand increases for security guards

The COVID-19 pandemic means security guards are now in high demand.

But they're doing jobs they wouldn't normally do like checking temperatures and controlling grocery store lineups.

A union in Ontario says it's been a struggle to get enough guards to fill the demand.

Jeff Ketelaars with U-F-C-W Local 333 says that's because licence testing can't be done while government offices are closed.

He says there are 15-hundred jobs immediately available, many of them well paying.