Demand increases for security guards
The COVID-19 pandemic means security guards are now in high demand.
But they're doing jobs they wouldn't normally do like checking temperatures and controlling grocery store lineups.
A union in Ontario says it's been a struggle to get enough guards to fill the demand.
Jeff Ketelaars with U-F-C-W Local 333 says that's because licence testing can't be done while government offices are closed.
He says there are 15-hundred jobs immediately available, many of them well paying.