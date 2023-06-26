Demo work to begin this week in downtown St. Catharines to make way for tallest building in city

St. Catharines will be setting new limits when its tallest building takes shape in the downtown core.

Starting this week you will notice demolition to begin at 88 James Street, which used to be home to Gord’s Place.

Jerry from Elite Developments tells CKTB there is a lot of interest in the property.

He says they will have one-bedroom, two bedroom, and two bedroom plus den units available to buy.

There will be 276 units, parking levels, a restaurant, retail space.

Construction on the tower will start in the fall, and it's expected to take 40 months in total to build.

You can find more here.