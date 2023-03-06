iHeartRadio
Demolition expected to begin today at Welland luxury condo project


Welland condo collapse

Demolition is expected to begin today at a Welland luxury condo project.

The developers at 350 Prince Charles Drive received a permit for a partial demolition following two partial collapses at a construction site last month.

Evertrust Developments say the scope of work is “to eliminate overhead safety hazards.”

They do not expect any construction delays to the 55 million dollar project.

There were no injuries from the two collapses.

 

