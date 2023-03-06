Demolition expected to begin today at Welland luxury condo project
Demolition is expected to begin today at a Welland luxury condo project.
The developers at 350 Prince Charles Drive received a permit for a partial demolition following two partial collapses at a construction site last month.
Evertrust Developments say the scope of work is “to eliminate overhead safety hazards.”
They do not expect any construction delays to the 55 million dollar project.
There were no injuries from the two collapses.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-