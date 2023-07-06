Demolition of Garden City Arena complex continues

The home to many St. Catharines sporting memories is coming down.

This week demolition crews began tearing down the 85 year old Jake Gatecliff and 57 year old Rex Stimers arenas.

The work should be done by September.

City Council will then have to decide what will happen on the site.

That may include a new downtown fire station and a residential development.

Click HERE to listen to Director of Engineering, Facilities and Environmental Services, Anthony Martuccio discuss the site on The Drive.

The rinks were deemed surplus when the new twin-pad arena at Canada Summer Games Park opened last year.