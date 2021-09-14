Demonstration planned for Niagara Falls to call attention to housing issues

A demonstration is being planned in Niagara Falls to draw attention to housing issues in the region.

Organizers with Housing Now Niagara will be meeting at the corner of Dorchester Road and Thorold Stone Road on Friday to draw attention to the pressures the housing market is facing as even renting an apartment has become financially out of reach for many.

Organizers say policy changes cannot come fast enough.

They are asking all levels of government to declare housing a human right and take immediate action to bring about policies reflecting the commitment.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Masks and sanitizer will be available during the demonstration and all participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.