Demonstration planned in St. Catharines as part of world-wide movement against Israeli annexations

A demonstration has been planned for downtown St. Catharines as part of a world-wide movement against Israeli annexations in the West Bank.

The demonstration will take place tomorrow at St. Catharines city hall at 2pm.

In a release, protest organizer Bruce Allen says: " “Israel’s planned annexation of much of the West Bank shows blatant disregard for the aspirations and rights of the Palestinian people who have lived there since long before the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. In the face of this planned annexation the government of Canada is silent in response and must add its voice to those of people around the world expressing their opposition. We are responding to the Canadian government’s silence and in support of the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

Desmond Sequeira, another organizer, will join Matt Holmes tomorrow morning at 7:20am.