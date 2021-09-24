Demonstration planned outside Ontario legislature as youth call for climate action

A demonstration outside Ontario's legislature this afternoon is one of several planned across the country as party of a youth-led movement demanding urgent climate action from leaders in all levels of government.



Fridays For Future Toronto is organizing the rally and march, with organizers saying the event provides an opportunity to call on the newly re-elected federal Liberal government to deliver on the climate promises it made during the recent election campaign.



Protesters also want climate justice to be added to the Ontario education curriculum for all grades, the end of encampment evictions in Toronto, and full implementation of calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.