Denis Morris Catholic class of 2020 gets surprise on front lawn
Students in Denis Morris Catholic High School's 'Class of 2020' waking up to find a surprise on their front lawns this morning.
The school put up signs on the yards of graduating students in Thorold and St. Catharines letting them know their achievements haven't been forgotten.
The Niagara Catholic School Board says a number of very excited parents shared how thrilled they - and their grads - are with the gesture.
-
Brock-led team studying bone and muscle loss in space with samples from NASATim talks to Assistant Professor of Kinesiology at Brock University Val Fajardo. A brock team is examining muscle and bone loss in ‘space mice’ scientists are hoping to unlock strategies for slowing bone and muscle loss in aging humans.
-
COVID-19 | Opening the province in stages – NHS and Medical ProfessionalsTim talks to Derek McNally, Niagara Health Executive Vice President & Chief Nursing Executive. How do NHS and Medical Professionals feel about the phased reopening of the province?
-
COVID-19 | Niagara paramedic tests positive for COVID-19 while on the jobTim talks with Kevin Smith, Chief of Niagara EMS. A Niagara paramedic found out he had tested positive for COVID-19 while on the job, how is this affecting Niagara EMS staffing?