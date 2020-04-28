iHeartRadio
Denis Morris Catholic class of 2020 gets surprise on front lawn

Brandan Gough

Students in Denis Morris Catholic High School's 'Class of 2020' waking up to find a surprise on their front lawns this morning.

The school put up signs on the yards of  graduating students in Thorold and St. Catharines letting them know their achievements haven't been forgotten.

The Niagara Catholic School Board says a number of very excited parents shared how thrilled they - and their grads - are with the gesture.

 

