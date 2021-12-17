Denis Morris Catholic High School moves to online learning until Christmas break

Niagara Catholic District School Board Director of Education Camillo Cipriano, in collaboration with Senior Staff and Denis Morris Catholic High School administration announced that students at Denis Morris Catholic High School will be moving to remote learning next week.

The school says the decision was difficult but is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

It notes there have been recent COVID-19 cases at the school which have affected staffing.

Technology will be available to support students learning from home, and students will be able to return to school before the break to pick up any items left in their locker by end of the day December 23.