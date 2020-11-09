Dental clinic offering free cleanings for veterans

A dental clinic with offices in St. Catharines, Burlington and Brantford is offering a complimentary teeth cleaning for past and present veterans.

In a release, Monarch Denistry officials say the exclusive offer is the first of its kind in Canada.

Executive Director Julie Hamada says “Veterans are the backbone of our country, and it’s important that we show our appreciation to the veterans in our community on this commemorative day.”

The free teeth cleaning services will be available November 10th and 11th.

Veterans are encouraged to book an appointment in advance by calling their preferred location.