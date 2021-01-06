Dentists ask to be considered for early COVID-19 vaccination

Dentists in Ontario want to be included in the early rounds of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Ontario Dental Association has sent a letter to Health Minister Christine Elliott asking that dental staff be considered for the shots to ensure their safety as they continue to tend to patients.

Officials say dental staff and dentists are at risk of contracting the virus simply due to the nature of care they provide.

They also point out by continuing to see patients during the pandemic, they help keep dental problems out of emergency rooms.

In a release ODA President Dr. Lesli Hapak says, "The ODA understands the immense stress the province is under as they navigate through this pandemic but dentists are a key part of the healthcare system and provide specialty care that improves the health and well-being of millions of Ontarians every year. We need early access to the COVID-19 vaccine."