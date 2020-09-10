Dentists reporting an increase in cracked teeth and damaged fillings

Dentists in Ontario are reporting a rise in cracked teeth during the pandemic.

CTV News is reporting an increase in emergency patients seeking help for cracked molars and damaged fillings.

Ontario Alliance of Dentists President Dr. Kal Khaled believes stress, poor diet, and a lack of oral care may be to blame.

Some patients say they are experiencing more jaw clenching and teeth grinding due to pandemic related anxiety.

Dentists offices across the province have reopened for non-essential and elective care but staff must follow strict COVID-19 prevention procedures.