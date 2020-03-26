Dentists still prepared to treat emergencies during COVID-19

Although dentists across the province are no longer be providing check-ups or cosmetic procedures, The Ontario Dental Association assures the public emergency dental care is still being offered.

Dentists are prepared to treat severe mouth injuries, infections, and dental pain.

Although not all dentists have the ability to guard against COVID-19, the ODA says your dentist should be able to provide an emergency contact number if they can’t help you.

A list of emergency clinics is also available on the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario website.