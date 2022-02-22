Destroyed frog pond will be discussed at Thorold Council tonight

A Thorold woman says she is devastated that a frog pond and forest area have been destroyed by developers.

Carla Carlson tells CKTB's Tim Denis, that despite forming a group dedicated to protecting the land at the corner of Richmond Street and Decew Road, it has been torn apart.

She started a group called ‘Friends of the Richmond Street Forest’ two decades ago to protect the area from development, however large construction vehicles were sent in to clear the area this month.

Carlson says the group has become active again to try to spare any remaining wildlife in the area.

The issue is expected to be discussed at tonight's council meeting.