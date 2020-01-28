Details about a convicted drunk drivers life behind bars

You might be surprised by the picture being painted of prison life for a notorious drunk driver.

Marco Muzzo is serving a 10-year sentence for killing three children, along with their grandfather

It was four years ago, when Muzzo got behind the wheel of his SUV drunk after a weekend of partying in Miami before his wedding.

Now we're learning what's been going on behind the walls of Beaver Creek Prison.

Muzzo gets to play bocce ball, mini golf and host bbq's for his friends.

A fellow inmate tells yorkregion.com the family of his victims deserves to know.

Muzzo's freedoms are part of a rehabilitation program at the minimum security prison.

It's expected the 33 year old will apply for parole in the coming months.